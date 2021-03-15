Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Desi Gamers or Amitbhai, is a leading Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube, boasting a massive subscriber count of 9.08 million.

On the other hand, SK Sabir Boss is one of the most admired Free Fire YouTubers, reputed for his amazing gameplay videos. He has a subscriber count of 3.73 million.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 8006 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 2199, leading to a win percentage of 27.46%. He has racked up 20828 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The content creator has 4232 duo games against his name and triumphed in 735 matches, coming down to a win rate of 17.36%. With 11143 frags, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The streamer has played 3356 solo games and has registered 272 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 8.10%. He has notched 7529 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Ranked stats

Amit has 19 Booyahs in 101 squad matches this season, converting to a win rate of 18.81%. He has eliminated 314 foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The YouTuber has engaged in 54 duo matches and has stood victorious in three of them at a win ratio of 5.55%. He has 170 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

He has won 4 of the 34 solo matches that he has played his season, having a win ratio of 11.76%. Desi Gamers has 113 kills upholding a K/D ratio of 3.77.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9066 first-place finishes in 28046 squad games, ensuring a win rate of 32.32%. He has notched 98481 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The internet star has competed in 3031 duo games and has a win tally of 623 matches, equaling a win ratio of 20.55%. He has bagged 8259 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The streamer has played 1619 solo games and remained unbeaten on 142 occasions, approximating a win percentage of 8.77%. In the process, he has eliminated 3275 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has engaged in 488 squad matches and has won 181 of them, managing a win rate of 37.09%. He has secured 1455 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.74.

The broadcaster has participated in 28 duo matches and has bettered his foes on 12 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 42.85%. He is just one shy of the 100 kills mark and has a K/D ratio of 6.19.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio, and the former a better win rate, in the solo games.

The ranked solo matches’ stats cannot be compared since SK Sabir Boss is yet to play this match. Sabir has the edge in the ranked squad and duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

