Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Desi Gamers, prominently known as Amitbhai, and Nobru are two of the biggest names in the Free Fire community. While the former boasts a YouTube subscriber count of over 9.12 million, the latter has 12.1 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: OP BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and subscribers in March 2021

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8023 squad matches and has 2204 wins to his name, making his win rate 27.47%. He has 20898 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 735 of the 4237 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 17.34%. He has bagged 11152 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3363 solo games and has secured 273 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. He has 7560 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 118 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 24 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.33%. With a K/D ratio of 4.09, he has 384 kills in this mode.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 58 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 5.17%. He has 175 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has played 41 ranked solo games and has 5 victories to his name, making his win rate 12.19%. He has killed 144 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in March?

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru’s lifetime stats

Nobru has played 10128 squad matches and has won on 2172 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.44%. He has 25141 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Advertisement

The content creator has 383 wins in the 2525 games that he has played, making his win rate 15.16%. With 8004 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.74 in this mode.

Nobru has also played 4706 solo matches and has triumphed on 708 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15.04%. He has 18846 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.71.

Ranked stats

Nobru’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has played 81 squad games and has emerged victorious in 13 of them, making his win rate 16.04%. He has 322 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.74 in this mode.

The streamer has won 1 of the 12 ranked duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.33%. He has 33 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Advertisement

Nobru has also played 34 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 2 of them, maintaining a win rate of 5.88%. He has 106 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.31 in this mode.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Comparison

Amitbhai has better stats than Nobru in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, Nobru has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo games. In the lifetime duo matches, however, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Nobru has a better K/D ratio.

Amitbhai has better stats than Nobru when it comes to the ranked solo matches. In the ranked squad games, Nobru has a greater K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate.

Meanwhile, in the ranked duo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio while Nobru has a superior win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Insta Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?