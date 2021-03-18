Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ritik Raj Singh: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, popularly known as Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He has 9.14 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ritik Raj Singh, on the other hand, is an up-and-coming Free Fire YouTuber from India. He has 175k subscribers on the streaming platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Lorem: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 8030 squad matches and has 2205 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 27.45%. He has 20923 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The popular YouTuber has won 735 of the 4240 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.33%. With 11160 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3364 solo games and has 273 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. He has 7570 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 125 squad games and has triumphed in 25 of them, making his win rate 20.00%. He has accumulated 409 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.09 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 61 ranked duo matches and has 3 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 4.91%. He has 183 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Amitbhai has played 42 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.90%. He has secured 154 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.16 in this mode.

Also Read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers and more in March 2021

Ritik Raj Singh’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ritik Raj Singh’s Free Fire ID is 93758818.

Lifetime stats

Ritik Raj Singh’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ritik Raj Singh has played 17317 squad matches and has won on 4882 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 28.19%. He has 48941 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The content creator has also played 3856 games and has emerged victorious in 499 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.94%. With a K/D ratio of 2.17, he has 7271 frags in this mode.

Ritik Raj Singh has played 2085 solo matches and has triumphed in 177 of them, making his win rate 8.48%. He has 3731 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.96.

Ranked stats

Ritik Raj Singh’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ritik Raj Singh has played 224 squad games and has 49 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.87%. He has racked up 528 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Advertisement

The broadcaster has also played 3 ranked duo games and 4 ranked solo matches. He has 2 and 6 kills in these modes, respectively.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Ritik Raj Singh: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Comparison

Amitbhai has better stats than Ritik Raj Singh in the lifetime duo matches. Meanwhile, Ritik Raj Singh has the edge in the lifetime squad games. When it comes to the lifetime solo matches, Ritik Raj Singh has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

Comparing the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo games is not fair as Ritik Raj Singh has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while Ritik Raj Singh has a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also Read: Aditech's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers and more in March 2021