Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers and more in March 2021

Romeo Gamer is one of the most notable figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a digital content creator known for the engaging gameplay videos that he uploads on YouTube. His channel currently has 1.65 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of March 2021.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383, and his IGN is ‘RomeoGamer.’

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer's lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has played 14280 squad matches and has triumphed on 4330 occasions, making his win rate 30.32%. He has 45039 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.53.

The YouTuber has also played 4111 duo games and has 570 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 13.86%. He has racked up 13615 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.84 in this mode.

Romeo Gamer has played 5291 solo matches and has secured 871 wins, maintaining a win rate of 16.46%. With a K/D ratio of 5.09, he has 22509 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer's ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has played 115 squad games in the current ranked season and has 46 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 40.00%. He killed 402 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.83 in this mode.

The internet star has also played 55 ranked duo matches and has 9 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.36%. With 145 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Romeo Gamer has won 10 of the 27 ranked solo games that he has played, making his win rate 37.03%. He has 171 frags at a K/D ratio of 10.06 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Romeo Gamer's YouTube channel

The first video on Romeo Gamer's channel was posted in June 2019. He has since made several videos related to Free Fire, which have garnered over 76 million combined views.

As mentioned above, Romeo Gamer has 1.65 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Click here to visit the channel.

Romeo Gamer's social media handles

Here are the links to Romeo Gamer's social media handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Romeo Gamer also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

