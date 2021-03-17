How to get new Netherworld M4A1 in Free Fire

Over the years, gun skins have grown to become essential aspects of Garena Free Fire. Apart from being aesthetically appealing, multiple skins also have numerous stats buffed, helping users get the Booyah!

Generally, the skins can be acquired from the weapon loot crates present in the in-game store. Aside from them, several events are also added into the game that provides users with an opportunity to procure gun skins.

Recently, the Netherworld Incubator event made its way into Free Fire, and users can obtain the following four skins from it:

#1 M4A1 Infernal Netherworld

#2 M4A1 Shadow Netherworld

#3 M4A1 Glacier Netherworld

#4 M4A1 Venom Netherworld

How to get the new Netherworld M4A1 in Free Fire

The Facebook post of Garena Free Fire read the following:

"You've owned its full regalia, but what's a set without the weapon skins? Forged from the ashes of sinners comes four of the deadliest weapon skins. Step into the underworld and carry the Netherworld M4A1 into the world beyond. Get the new set from Incubator starting today!"

For procuring the Netherworld M4A1 skins, players have to exchange the Blueprint: Netherworld Guns and Evolution stone. Both can be obtained from spins in the Incubator.

The price of each spin in the Incubator is 40 diamonds, whereas the cost of 5 spins is around 180 diamonds. Users have to collect a specific number of tokens to redeem the skins. The tokens required are as follows:

M4A1 Venom Netherworld - 5 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Guns

- 5 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Guns M4A1 Glacier Netherworld - 6 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Guns

- 6 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Guns M4A1 Shadow Netherworld - 7 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Guns

- 7 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Guns M4A1 Infernal Netherworld - 8 Evolution Stone Token + 3 Blueprint: Netherworld Guns

How to access the Incubator and redeem the skins

Step 1: Players can open Garena Free Fire and tap the 'Luck Royale' icon present on the left side of the screen

Tap on the Luck Royale option

Step 2: They can press the 'Incubator' tab and choose the required number of spins.

Choose the required number of spins

Step 3: Upon acquiring the respective number of tokens, users can click the 'Enter' button. They may choose the skin and press the 'Exchange' option.

Click on the exchange option

