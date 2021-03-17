Aditech's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers and more in March 2021

Atharv Rao, aka Aditech, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He frequently creates content related to the quick-paced battle royale game and currently has 1.58 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Also Read: How to get new Netherworld M4A1 in Free Fire

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Aditech has played 3573 squad matches and has won on 1350 occasions, translating to a win rate of 37.78%. He has 7213 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The content creator has also played 2102 duo games and has triumphed in 199 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.46%. He has racked up 4095 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.15 in this mode.

Aditech has played 1927 solo games and has 195 victories to his name, making his win rate 10.11%. He has 3517 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Ranked stats

Aditech’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Aditech has played 30 squad games and has emerged victorious in 7 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.33%. With 96 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.17 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 9 ranked duo matches and has 31 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Advertisement

Aditech’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Aditech’s YouTube channel was posted in July 2019. He currently has 189 videos on his channel, with 89.6 million combined views.

As stated earlier, he has over 1.58 million subscribers on YouTube. Click here to visit his channel.

Aditech’s social media accounts

To visit Aditech’s Instagram profile, click here.

Aditech also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

Also Read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, subscribers and more in March 2021