Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Lorem: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai, also known as Total Gaming, is a Free Fire content creator from India. He is immensely popular and boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 21.9 million.

Lorem is a Free Fire streamer and YouTuber from Argentina. He frequently uploads gameplay highlights on his channel called Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson. The channel has 1.39 million subscribers.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11000 squad matches and has triumphed in 2682 of them, making his win rate 24.38%. He has 40994 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The Indian content creator has also played 1671 duo games and has 310 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.55%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6492 frags in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has secured 79 wins, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 245 squad games and has won on 60 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.48%. He has killed 1080 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.84 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all of them. He has 23 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 23.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem has played 5414 squad matches and has won on 1863 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 34.41%. He has 18246 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.14.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Argentine YouTuber has won 297 of the 1247 games that he has played, making his win rate 23.81%. With 3578 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.77 in this mode.

Lorem has also played 875 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 127 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.51%. He has 1901 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Lorem has played 76 squad games and has emerged victorious in 22 of them, making his win rate 28.94%. He has 383 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.09 in this mode.

The streamer has also played 7 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 2 of them, translating to a win rate of 28.57%. He has 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Lorem has played 3 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or kill.

Comparison

Lorem has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo and solo games, Ajjubhai has a greater K/D ratio, while Lorem has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as they have not played enough matches. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Lorem has the edge over Ajjubhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

