Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the most well-known figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He creates engaging content related to the battle royale game on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming. The channel currently has 22 million subscribers.

Rahul Gamer, on the other hand, is an up-and-coming Free Fire YouTuber from India. He currently has a subscriber count of 963k on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11006 squad matches and has 2682 wins to his name, making his win rate 24.36%. He has 41015 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The content creator has also played 1674 duo games and has secured 310 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. He has 6505 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has won 79 of the 907 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. With 2300 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 252 squad games and has 60 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 23.80%. He has killed a total of 1101 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.73 in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has 3 wins in 7 matches, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. He has 36 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Ajjubhai has also played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer has played 9037 squad matches and has 1897 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 20.99%. He has 26342 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

The YouTuber has won 626 of the 4886 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 12.81%. He has notched up 13403 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.15 in this mode.

Rahul Gamer has played 2402 solo games and has won on 292 occasions, translating to a win rate of 12.15%. He has 6534 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.10.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Rahul Gamer has played 90 squad games and has 11 Booyahs, making his win rate 12.22%. With a K/D ratio of 5.32, he has 420 kills in this mode.

The content creator has also played 100 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 18 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.00%. He has 457 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.57.

Rahul Gamer has played 34 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious on 9 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 26.47%. He has 167 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.68 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Rahul Gamer in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Rahul Gamer has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime solo games.

Ajjubhai has only played a few ranked solo and duo games, so it is not possible to compare the two players' stats in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Rahul Gamer.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

