Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Lokesh Gamer are well-known content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. While the former has 9.15 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has a subscriber count of 8.35 million on the streaming platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8031 squad games and has triumphed in 2205 of them, making his win rate 27.45%. He has 20923 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4245 matches and has secured 736 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.33%. With 11180 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3364 duo matches and has 273 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. He has 7570 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 126 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 25 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 19.84%. He has 409 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.05 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 67 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 4 of them, maintaining a win rate of 5.97%. He has 203 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Amitbhai has played 42 ranked solo matches and has 5 Booyahs, making his win rate 11.90%. He has accumulated 154 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.16 in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3307 squad games and has won on 702 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.22%. He has 6089 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Meanwhile, the content creator has 151 wins in the 1523 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 9.91%. With a K/D ratio of 1.87, he has 2560 frags in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer has played 1239 solo games and has 125 wins, translating to a win rate of 10.08%. He has 2183 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.96.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 2 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season but is yet to register a win or a kill.

The broadcaster has also played 10 ranked duo games and has won all of them, translating to a win rate of 30.00%. He has 21 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.00 in this mode.

Comparison

Amitbhai has better stats than Lokesh Gamer in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate while Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio.

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play a ranked solo game and has only played 2 ranked squad games. As a result, comparing his stats with Amitbhai's is not possible. However, when it comes to the ranked duo matches, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate, while Amitbhai has a greater K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

