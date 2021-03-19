Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Fam Clashers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He boasts a subscriber count of 22 million on YouTube.

Mehul Saroj, popularly known by his YouTube channel name Fam Clashers, is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator. He currently has over 196k subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11006 squad matches and has 2682 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 24.36%. He has 41015 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The YouTuber has also played 1674 duo games and has triumphed in 310 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. With 6505 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 907 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 79 of them, making his win rate 8.71%. He has 2300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 252 squad games and has triumphed in 60 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.80%. He has racked up 1101 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.73 in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 7 matches and has 3 victories, making his win rate 42.85%. He has 36 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has played 6995 squad matches and has won on 6995 occasions, making his win rate 15.83%. He has 15664 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The content creator has won 157 of the 1460 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.75%. With 2942 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.26 in this mode.

Fam Clashers has also played 1812 solo matches and has triumphed in 127 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.00%. He has 3631 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers has played 80 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 22 of them, translating to a win rate of 27.50%. He has bagged 190 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.28 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo game and 1 ranked solo match. He has 11 and 1 kills in these modes, respectively.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Fam Clashers in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Fam Clashers and Ajjubhai have only played a few ranked solo and duo games, so it isn't possible to compare their stats in these modes. However, in the ranked squad matches, Fam Clashers has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

