Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. The YouTuber boasts a subscriber count of over 22 million and has over 3.14 billion views on his channel.

FF Antaryami is another prominent name amongst the players. He creates a variety of videos related to the battle royale title and has around 2.18 million subscribers.

This article looks compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 11015 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2684 of them for a win ratio of 24.36%. He has accumulated 41040 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The streamer has played 1674 duo games and has 310 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6505 frags.

The content creator has won 79 of the 907 matches he has played in the solo mode, making his win rate 8.71%. He has eliminated 2300 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the internet star has contented in 259 squad games and has 61 victories, leading to a win percentage of 23.55%. He has registered 1123 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

In the duo mode, the broadcaster has played seven matches and has three wins at a win rate of 42.85%. In the process, he has bagged 36 kills with a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Total Gaming has played two solo games as well.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has competed in 10552 squad games and has come out on top on 2175 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 20.61%. He has 29341 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The internet star has won 393 of the 4122 duo matches played, converting to a win rate of 9.53%. With 11604 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The YouTuber has played 3791 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 294 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.75%. He has notched 8337 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has appeared in 152 squad matches and has a win tally of 48, retaining a win rate of 31.57%. He has collected 466 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.48.

The content creator has played 232 duo games and has outshined his enemies in six, translating to a win percentage of 2.58%. He has racked up 617 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.73.

The broadcaster has played 12 solo games and has accumulated 16 eliminations.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

In the current ranked season, Total Gaming has played only a few games in the solo and duo modes, so comparing their stats isn’t possible. Coming to the squad mode, FF Antaryami has a finer win rate, while the former has a greater K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

