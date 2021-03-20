LOUD Bak’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Gabriel Lessa, aka LOUD Bak, is a member of the renowned Brazilian esports organization, LOUD. He also creates digital content related to Garena Free Fire on YouTube. His channel currently has 4.5 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of March 2021.

LOUD Bak’s Free Fire ID and stats

LOUD Bak’s Free Fire ID is 130851747, and his IGN is ‘LLL B4K.’

Lifetime stats

LOUD Bak’s lifetime stats

LOUD Bak has played 12353 squad matches and has triumphed in 3331 of them, making his win rate 26.96%. He has killed 43244 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 1153 duo games and has 194 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 16.82%. With 3531 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.69.

LOUD Bak has played 890 squad games and has secured 116 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 13.03%. He has 2640 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

Ranked stats

LOUD Bak’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, LOUD Bak has played 61 squad games and has won on 12 occasions, translating to a win rate of 19.67%. With a K/D ratio of 5.06, he has 248 frags in these matches.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2 matches but is yet to secure a win. He has 3 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

LOUD Bak has also played 2 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 50.00%. He has 12 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 12.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

LOUD Bak’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on LOUD Bak's YouTube channel was posted in December 2018. As mentioned before, he has over 4.5 million subscribers right now, with over 316 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

LOUD Bak’s social media handles

Here are the links to LOUD Bak’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

LOUD Bak has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here. He also streams on Twitch.

