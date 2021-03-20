Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and subscribers

Munna Bhai Gaming has emerged as one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India.

The Telugu content creator has around 1.5 million subscribers on his channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 9472 squad games and has secured 2758 victories, making his win rate 29.11%. He has 33910 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of about 5.05.

The content creator has also played 2352 duo matches and has triumphed in 563 of them, translating to a win rate of 23.93%. With a K/D ratio of 4.75, he has 8492 frags in this mode.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 3581 solo games and has won on 918 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.63%. He has 15552 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.84.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 157 ranked squad matches and has secured 75 victories, translating to a win rate of 47.77%. He has 762 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.29 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 62 ranked duo games and has 18 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 29.03%. He has 236 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.36.

Munna Bhai Gaming has played 41 ranked solo matches and has won on 22 occasions, making his win rate 53.65%. With 308 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 16.21 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming started his YouTube journey around 2 years ago, with the oldest live-stream on his channel posted in May 2019. He currently has over 764 videos on his channel and boasts over 120 million views combined.

As stated before, Munna Bhai Gaming has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Click here to visit his channel.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s social media accounts

Here are the links to Munna Bhai Gaming’s social media profiles:

