Characters are a crucial element of Garena Free Fire. Except for "Primis" and "Nulla," each has a unique ability to aid the users on the battlefield.

The game developers have previously collaborated with numerous famous figures, including Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, and more. Characters based on these public personalities were added to Free Fire.

The renowned battle royale title has over 35 characters, with Skyler and Shirou’s introduction with the recent OB26 update. This article lists the three best character abilities in Free Fire in 2021.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best characters with passive abilities in Free Fire.

Top 3 character abilities in Free Fire in 2021

#1 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

In-game description: “Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.”

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono is the in-game persona of renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. His ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes. Also, the movement speed of users increases by 15%.

At the time of skill activation, teammates inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in their movement speed. All the effects last for four seconds, and the ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At the max level, the users’ movement speed rises by 30%, and that of the teammates increases by 15%. The cooldown time is reduced to 40 seconds, and the effects increase to nine seconds.

#2 Alok

Alok in Free Fire

In-game description: "Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat."

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok is the next character on this list and is based on Alok Petrillo, aka DJ Alok. Drop the Beat creates an aura of 5m, increasing the movement speed by 10% and replenishing 5 HP for 5 seconds.

With the increase in level, the ability enhances. Meanwhile, at the maximum level, the movement speed sees a rise by 15%, and 5 HP is restored for 10 seconds.

#3 K

K in Free Fire

In-game description: "K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert."

Ability: Master of All

K is a character added to Free Fire as part of a collaboration with KSHMR. His ability has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu Mode: With a 6m radius, allies receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: This mode restores two EPs every three seconds up to 100 EP.

There is a three-second cooldown between mode changes. With the increase in level, only Psychology Mode receives a buff. Users will recover two EPs every two seconds, up to 150 EP.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.

