Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021

Online content creation, streaming, and esports related to Free Fire have thrived recently. Numerous gamers have started making videos on various platforms, including YouTube.

Pankaj Kumar Sahoo, otherwise known by his YouTube channel’s name, Shadow Shooter, is a renowned content creator. He has a massive fanbase and presently has over 1.35 million subscribers.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 240602775.

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter has featured in 9671 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1525 of them, leading to a win percentage of 15.76%. He has notched 23191 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The internet star has participated in 1663 duo games and has 169 victories, having a win rate of 10.16%. With 4257 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The YouTuber has contented in 1222 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 97, converting to a win ratio of 7.93%. In the process, he has racked up 3155 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Ranked stats

Pankaj has appeared in 222 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 83 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 37.38%. He has collected 541 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.89.

The content creator has competed in 42 duo matches and has a win tally of two, retaining a win ratio of 4.76%. With a K/D ratio of 3.38, he has 135 kills.

The streamer has ten solo games to his name and has two Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 20.00%. He has killed 26 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The first video on the Shadow Shooter channel dates back to April 2019. Over the years, he has regularly uploaded content related to the title and has uploaded around 335 videos.

He has 136 million views combined, and fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

