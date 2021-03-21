Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SRV Aghori (Aghori Gaming): Who has the better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, and Sanju Mali, aka SRV Aghori, are part of the famous Free Fire guild, Survivors☆☆☆, led by the latter.

Amitbhai runs one of the most successful Indian Free Fire content creators and runs a YouTube channel that boasts a massive subscriber count of 9.16 million. On the other hand, SRV Aghori has more than 438k subscribers on his channel.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Aditech: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has contested in 8036 squad matches and has triumphed in 2205 of them, coming down to a win percentage of 27.43%. He has notched 20933 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Advertisement

The internet star has 726 Booyahs in 4250 duo games, equating to a win rate of 17.31%. With 11196 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The YouTuber has participated in 3365 solo games and remained unbeaten on 273 occasions, leading to a win rate of 8.11%. He has 7571 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amit has featured in 131 squad matches and bettered his foes on 25 occasions, coming down to a win ratio of 19.08%. He has 419 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Advertisement

The streamer has played 72 duo games and has clinched four of them, ensuring a win percentage of 5.55%. He has eliminated 219 foes and has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.22.

The content creator has 43 solo appearances in the ranked season and has a win tally of five, equaling a win rate of 11.62%. He has 155 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs Nayeem Alam (GamingwithNayeem): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SRV Aghori has 2058 first-place finishes in 8420 squad games, corresponding to a win rate of 24.44%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 20429 kills.

Advertisement

The internet star to 2160 duo matches against his name and has outplayed his foes in 349 of them, having a win rate of 16.15%. He has secured 5178 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.86.

The streamer has competed in 2567 solo games and stood victorious in 291 matches, approximating a win ratio of 11.33%. He has registered 6477 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sanju has won 34 of the 187 squad matches he has played in the current ranked season, converting to a win percentage of 18.18%. He has racked up 474 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.10.

The broadcaster has engaged in 30 duo games and won a single match at a win ratio of 3.33%. He has amassed 50 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Advertisement

Lastly, the content creator has played four solo matches and has one victory, translating to a win rate of 25%. He also has nine frags and retained a K/D ratio of 3.

Also read: Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID, stats, country and more

Comparison

Both the players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad and duo games. His counterpart has the lead in solo matches.

The ranked solo stats cannot be compared as Aghori has played only four matches. Amitbhai has the lead in the squad and duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?