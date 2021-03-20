SK Sabir Boss vs Aditech: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Aditech are popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They have 3.74 million and 1.61 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

The former is known for his amazing gameplay videos, while the latter posts exciting challenge videos on his channel.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has won 9081 of the 28121 squad games that he has played, making his win rate 32.29%. He has 98743 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The poplar content creator has also played 3040 duo games and has secured 624 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 20.52%. With 8300 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1622 solo matches and has triumphed in 142 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.75%. He has 3285 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 195 Booyahs in the 561 ranked squad games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 34.75%. He has registered 1700 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.64 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 34 ranked duo matches and has secured 13 victories, maintaining a win rate of 38.23%. He has 126 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech’s lifetime stats

Aditech has 1350 victories in 3573 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 37.78%. He has 7213 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The content creator has also played 2102 duo games and has emerged victorious in 199 of them, making his win rate 9.46%. He has 4095 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.15 in this mode.

Aditech has played 1927 solo games and has triumphed in 195 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.11%. He has 3517 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Ranked stats

Aditech’s ranked stats

Aditech has played 30 ranked squad matches and has won on 7 occasions, making his win rate 23.33%. He has 96 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.17 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 9 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 31 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo games, Aditech has a higher win rate, while SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo games, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Aditech.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo matches cannot be compared as they are yet to play one. However, when it comes to the ranked squad and duo games, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Aditech.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

