SK Sabir Boss vs M8N: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most celebrated Free Fire players in India. He also creates digital content related to the game and boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 3.73 million.

M8N is an equally popular Free Fire content creator, with a subscriber count of 5.93 million on YouTube. He plays on the Middle East server.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9073 victories in 28086 squad matches, making his win rate 32.30%. He has racked up 98613 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.19 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has also played 3039 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 624 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.53%. With 8296 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1622 solo matches and has won on 142 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.75%. He has 3285 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 530 squad matches and has 188 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 35.47%. He has 1590 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.65.

The YouTuber has also played 33 duo games and has triumphed in 13 of them, maintaining a win rate of 39.39%. He has bagged 122 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.10 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N’s lifetime stats

M8N has played 15035 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1628 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.82%. He has 43870 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The YouTuber has won 805 of the 3134 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 25.68%. With a K/D ratio of 5.26, he has 12260 frags in this mode.

M8N has also played 1308 solo games and has 225 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 17.20%. He has 4308 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.98.

Ranked stats

M8N’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, M8N has played 581 squad games and has triumphed in 18 of them, translating to a win rate of 3.09%. He has 1298 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.31 in this mode.

The internet star has also played 29 ranked duo matches and has a single victory, making his win rate 3.44%. He has 81 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

M8N has played 1 ranked solo game and has two frags to his name in the mode.

Comparison

M8N has the edge over SK Sabir Boss in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and duo games. Meanwhile, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than M8N in the lifetime squad matches.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo matches cannot be compared as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the mode. However, when it comes to the ranked squad and duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over M8N.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

