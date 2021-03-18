Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID, stats, country and more

Mehul Saroj, popularly known as Fam Clashers, is a well-known Free Fire content creator.

The Indian player creates Free Fire content on YouTube, where he has 196k subscribers. He also has more than 23k followers on his Instagram account.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers' lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has played 6986 squad games and has won on 1108 occasions, making his win rate 15.83%. With 15658 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The YouTuber has 157 Booyahs in 1460 duo games, translating to a win rate of 10.75%. He has racked up 2942 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.26 in this mode.

Fam Clashers has also played 1811 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 126 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.95%. He has 3629 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers' ranked stats

Fam Clasher has 22 victories in 72 ranked squad games, translating to a win rate of 30.55%. He has 184 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.68 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1 ranked duo match and has a 100% win rate. He has 11 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.

Fam Clashers has played 1 ranked solo game and has 1 kill to his name. He is yet to secure a victory in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Fam Clashers' YouTube channel

Fam Clashers frequently uploads videos related to Free Fire on his YouTube channel. As mentioned earlier, the channel currently has 196k subscribers. Meanwhile, his videos have more than 14 million combined views.

Click here to visit his channel.

Fam Clashers' social media handles

Here are the links to Fam Clashers' social media handles:

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Fam Clashers also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

