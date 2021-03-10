"Dealing with controversies is like dipping yourself in the ocean": Free Fire content creator Fam Clashers opens up about gaming and life in general

Fam Clashers aka Mehul Saroj, is a content creator with around 200k subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is ever-present on Instagram, with an added 20,000+ followers on the platform as well. Garena's Free Fire is the content creator's prime source of content.

The 19-year-old creator from Mumbai is an integral part of the Free Fire community. He believes in trying to make positive changes to the community through his channel. His content often drags him into controversies, however, the creator is now trying to refrain from them, and only make videos on topics that genuinely require attention.

The following is an excerpt from an interview with Fam Clashers, by Ajay Assudani of Sportskeeda, in which the renowned content creator discusses his personal and professional life.

Fam Clashers bares all in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q. Leaving gaming aside, how good were you at your studies, and which field did you opt for during school?

Fam Clashers: I did my schooling at Shivam Vidya Mandir School, where I was an average student. I chose Commerce as my field for higher secondary education (grade 11th and 12th).

Q. How was the support from your family when you initially started gaming?

Fam Clashers: I used to have a channel that focused on tech-related content. I had actually put a lot of hard-work into that project, in that I posted around 200-250 videos. But unfortunately, it didn't prove to be a success.

After that, the amount of support that I received from my family reduced. However, my passion for creating content didn't die. One day, my friends were playing Free Fire, and they urged me to play and create content based on it. I initially called Free Fire a "fake game," but somehow started playing and making content based on it.

The support from my fans was quite amazing, and that urged my family to support my career as well.

Q. When did you think of becoming a content creator & how has your journey been so far?

Fam Clashers: When I was 16-years-old, I used to follow a popular channel on Youtube called Jay Kapoor. His content inspired me to become a content creator myself. But, as I said before, when Free Fire released, two of my friends told me to start uploading content on YouTube, and the rest is history.

They are still with me, and they manage the backend operations of the channel's content.

Q. Who is your closest friend in the community & why?

Fam Clashers: The Game Infintz is my closest friend in the community as he supported me quite a bit during the initial days of my growth. I can't thank him enough for it.

Q. How do you deal with controversies? Also, which controversy do you regret & why?

Fam Clashers: Dealing with controversies is like dipping yourself in the ocean. I always love to expose background scenarios that the regular audience doesn't have access to.

I regret making a video on AS Gaming and Noob BBF. It wasn't until I spoke to them that I found out exactly how they are. Things are now sorted out between us though.

Now, I often feature them on my channel with a Q/A type session, thereby rectifying the mistakes I made in the past.

Q. What would you be doing if not gaming?

Fam Clashers: I would have been studying in college like everyone else.

Q. What questions do fans ask you the most and what is the answer?

Fam Clashers: Most people ask me how I record my videos and what the secret behind my voice is.

The answer to it is that I just speak on a higher pitch. It could even be called shouting. I don't use any applications to modulate my voice; it's all natural.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

Fam Clashers: I would like to continue creating content, develop a loyal audience and obviously grow in numbers as well. I might freshen things up with my content in the future. I have always liked to conduct interviews, so I might start creating podcasts with top gaming creators in the future.