Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Sarfraj, aka Helping Gamer, is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He makes YouTube videos related to various aspects of Garena's battle royale game.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details as of March 2021.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Insta Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer’s lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has played 6661 squad matches and has triumphed in 1113 of them, making his win rate 16.70%. With a K/D ratio of 2.72, he has racked up 15090 kills in these matches.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 186 Booyahs in 2852 duo games, translating to a win rate of 6.52%. He has eliminated 5432 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.04 in this mode.

Helping Gamer has also played 2719 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 168 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.17%. He has 4652 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer’s ranked stats

Helping Gamer has 7 victories in 79 ranked squad games, translating to a win rate of 8.86%. He has 207 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.88 in this mode.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 13 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 32 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Helping Gamer has played 1 ranked solo match but hasn’t registered a kill or a win.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Helping Gamer’s YouTube channel

Helping Gamer started his journey on YouTube in April 2018. However, he only started creating Free Fire videos in 2019.

He has uploaded more than 600 videos on his channel and has 5.19 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Helping Gamer’s social media handle

Helping Gamer is active on Instagram. Players can click here to visit his profile.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in March?