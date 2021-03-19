Lokesh Gamer vs Nayeem Alam (GamingwithNayeem): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators on YouTube, boasting a subscriber count of 8.35 million.

Meanwhile, Nayeem Alam, aka GamingwithNayeem, is a renowned YouTuber known for his amazing Free Fire gameplay videos. He has 1.12 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats of the players in Garena Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3307 squad matches and has triumphed in 702 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.22%. With 6089 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.34 in this mode.

The content creator has 151 Booyahs in 1523 duo games, translating to a win rate of 9.91%. He has 2560 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.87.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1239 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 125 of them, making his win rate 10.08%. He has registered 2183 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.96 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 2 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

The YouTuber has also played 10 ranked duo matches and has won on 3 occasions, making his win rate 30%. He has 21 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Nayeem Alam’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nayeem Alam’s Free Fire ID is 206923045.

Lifetime stats

Nayeem Alam’s lifetime stats

Nayeem Alam has played 16318 squad games and has won 3401 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.84%. He has 67030 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The internet star has 410 Booyahs in 1773 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 23.12%. He has 6523 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.79 in this mode.

Nayeem Alam has also played 1143 solo games and has triumphed on 163 occasions, making his win rate 14.26%. With a K/D ratio of 3.51, he has 3440 frags in these matches.

Ranked stats

Nayeem Alam’s ranked stats

Nayeem Alam has played 188 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 38 of them, making his win rate 20.21%. He has amassed 884 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.89 in this mode.

The content creator hasn’t played any other match in the ongoing ranked season.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, Nayeem Alam has a better K/D ratio, while Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate. Nayeem Alam also has the edge over his counterpart in the lifetime solo and duo games.

The two players' stats in the current ranked season cannot be compared as Lokesh Gamer has only played 2 squad games and 10 duo matches. He has also not played a single ranked solo game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

