Ajjubhai vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He has 21.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Badge 99 is also a prominent Free Fire YouTuber. He has 4.61 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Insta Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 10995 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2679 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.36%. He has 40950 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The content creator has 310 Booyahs in 1671 duo matches, making his win rate 18.55%. He has racked up 6492 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo games and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played 238 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 57 of them, making his win rate 23.94%. He has secured 1036 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.72 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked duo matches and has won all three of them. He has 23 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 23.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a victory.

Also Read: OP BNL's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and subscribers in March 2021

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99’s lifetime stats

Badge 99 has 1436 Booyahs in 8168 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 17.58%. He has 21838 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Advertisement

The internet star has also played 1987 duo matches and has secured 186 victories, translating to a win rate of 9.36%. With 4324 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.40 in this mode.

Badge 99 has played 1144 solo matches and has won on 84 occasions, making his win rate 7.34%. He has 2822 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

Badge 99’s ranked stats

Badge 99 has played 99 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won 5 of them, translating to a win rate of 5.05%. He has 323 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Badge 99 has not played any other game in the ranked season.

Advertisement

Also Read: Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Comparison

Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Badge 99 in the lifetime solo, duo and squad games.

Meanwhile, the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared since Badge 99 hasn’t played enough games. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Badge 99.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.