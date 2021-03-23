List of available Battle Tags in Free Fire and how to get them: Step-by-step beginners guide

Battle Tags are one of the features that were added to Free Fire with the OB26 update. These tags are indicators of some of the player's accomplishments and are displayed on their profile.

This article lists all the Battle Tags in Free Fire and explains how players can get them.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Merz: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

What are the available Battle Tags in Free Fire and how can players get them?

Free Fire players can obtain Battle Tags by completing a specific mission a certain number of times.

Here is a list of all the Battle Tags present in Garena Free Fire and the criteria that players have to meet to obtain them:

Advertisement

#1 - Dominator

Criteria: Eliminate opponents and be the final survivor.

#2 - Uncrowned

Criteria: Eliminate opponents but did not survive till the end.

#3 - Best Pal

Criteria: Support teammates by helping them up.

#4 - Sharpshooter

Criteria: Eliminate opponents from a distance.

#5 - Wrestler

Criteria: Eliminate opponents from close up.

#6 - Peacemaker

Criteria: Be the final survivor with as little combat as possible.

#7 - Ninja

Criteria: Cool and collected, occupy the better terrain.

#8 - Guerrilla

Criteria: Move around and look for chances to strike.

Upon completing the missions, players will be able to equip the Battle Tags.

How to equip Battle Tags in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to equip Battle Tags in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile banner present in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Their profile will appear. Players must tap on the “Edit” icon, as shown in the picture below:

Tap on the edit icon

Advertisement

Step 3: The “Player Info” box will pop up on their screens. They can now press the ‘Styles’ tab and select the desired tag they want to display.

Tap the Styles tab

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and total subscribers in March 2021