SK Sabir Boss vs Cerol: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most popular Free Fire players in India. He is also a successful content creator on YouTube, with 3.75 million subscribers on his channel.

Cerol, on the other hand, is a prominent figure in the Brazilian Free Fire community. He co-founded Fluxo Esports, along with professional player Nobru. The content creator has close to 6 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire as of March 2021.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 9095 victories in 28174 squad games, making his win rate 32.28%. He has 98940 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The YouTuber has also played 3040 duo games and has won on 624 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.52%. He has 8300 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1623 solo games and has emerged victorious in 143 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.81%. He has 3293 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss' ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 609 squad games and has 209 wins, translating to a win rate of 34.31%. With 1895 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.74 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 34 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 13 of them, maintaining a win rate of 38.23%. He has 126 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.00.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol’s lifetime stats

Cerol has 951 Booyahs in 4316 squad matches, maintaining a win rate of 22.03%. He has 14463 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The content creator has also played 387 duo games and has triumphed in 41 of them, making his win rate 10.59%. He has 1733 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.01 in this mode.

Cerol has played 676 solo matches and has emerged victorious on 79 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.68%. He has 3130 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.24.

Ranked stats

Cerol’s ranked stats

Cerol has played 150 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 24 of them, making his win rate 16.00%. He has registered 719 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.71 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 15 of the 123 ranked duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 12.19%. He has 699 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.47.

Cerol has also played 34 ranked solo games and has 3 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.82%. He has 226 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.29 in this mode.

Comparison

While SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Cerol in the lifetime squad games, the latter has better stats in the lifetime solo and duo games.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked solo stats as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the mode. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad and duo matches, Cerol has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

