Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with more than 22.1 million subscribers.

Yogi Pramana Putra, popularly known as LetDa Hyper, is an Indonesian YouTuber. He has over 8.05 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11034 squad games and has 2688 victories to his name, making his win rate 24.36%. He has 41142 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The YouTuber has 310 Booyahs in 1674 duo games, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. With 6505 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. He has 2300 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 279 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious on 65 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.29%. He has 1225 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.72 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo games and has won 3 of them, maintaining a win rate of 42.85%. He has 36 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo games this season but is yet to win a game or register a kill.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper’s lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has 6162 victories in 20899 squad games, maintaining a win rate of 29.48%. With a K/D ratio of 4.24, he has 62437 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 905 duo games and has won on 181 occasions, making his win rate 20.00%. He has 2397 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.31 in this mode.

LetDa Hyper has also played 495 solo games and has triumphed in 62 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.13%. He has 1201 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper’s ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has won 65 of the 4449 squad games he has played in the current ranked season, making his win rate 14.47%. He has 1248 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.25 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 71 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a win. He has only one frag in this mode.

LetDa Hyper has played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a kill or a win.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio, while LetDa Hyper has a better win rate. Ajjubhai also has the edge in terms of win rate and K/D ratio in the lifetime solo games.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as they have not played enough games. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than LetDa Hyper.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

