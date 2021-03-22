Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Heroshima YT: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is one of the, if not the most, subscribed to Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with more than 22.1 million subscribers on his first channel. He also has a subscriber count of 4.74 million on his second channel, Total Gaming Live.

Heroshima YT is a Moroccan Free Fire content creator known for his videos on various elements of the famous Battle Royale title. He boasts around 3.47 million subscribers.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs SRV Aghori (Aghori Gaming): Who has the better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11028 squad matches and has outperformed his foes on 2686 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 24.35%. With 41104 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.93.

Advertisement

He has 310 first-place finishes in 1674 games, which corresponds to a win rate of 18.51%. The internet star has secured 6505 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Lastly, he has played 907 solo games and has remained undefeated in 79 of them, which equals a win percentage of 8.71%. The YouTuber has eliminated 2300 opponents, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 272 squad games and has bettered his foes in 63 games, having a win percentage of 23.16%. He has racked up 1187 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 5.68.

Advertisement

Total Gaming has seven duo matches against his name and has outperformed the foes in three games, equating to a win ratio of 42.85%. He has 36 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 9.

The content creator has played two solo games but is yet to win a match or secure a kill.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Heroshima YT: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Heroshima YT's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

The internet star has 1717 Booyahs in 7046 squad matches to date, translating to a win percentage of 24.36%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75, he has 19967 kills.

Advertisement

Heroshima YT has contested in 5286 duo games and has a win tally of 1021, approximating a win rate of 19.31%. He has registered 16161 eliminations, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.79.

He has engaged in 1841 solo games and has triumphed in 218 matches, leading to a win ratio of 11.84%. The broadcaster has 5724 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has 64 appearances in the squad matches this season and has triumphed in ten games, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.62%. He has 215 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.98.

He has won four of the 51 duo games he has played in the season, resulting in a win ratio of 7.84%. The YouTuber has 153 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Advertisement

The content creator has participated in 39 solo matches and has clinched a single one for a win rate of 2.56%. He has notched 139 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 3.66.

Also read: Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021

Comparison

Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio in the lifetime squad and duo games, while Heroshima YT has a better win ratio. The latter also has the edge in the solo games on both fronts.

The players' ranked solo and duo stats cannot be compared since Total Gaming hasn't played many of these matches. Coming to the squad games, he has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Aditech: Who has better stats in Free Fire?