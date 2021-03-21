SK Sabir Boss vs Heroshima YT: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Heroshima YT are two popular Free Fire content creators on YouTube from India and Morocco. They are reputed for their incredible gameplay videos. The former boasts a massive subscriber count of 3.74 million, while the latter is not too far behind with 3.46 million subscribers.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Aditech: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 28141 squad matches and bettered his foes in 9087 of them, leading to a win ratio of 32.29%. He has massive 98800 kills against his name and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.19.

He has 624 first-place finishes in 3040 duo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 20.52%. With 8300 eliminations, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Advertisement

The internet star has competed in 1622 solo games and has stood victorious on 142 occasions, converting to a win ratio of 8.75%. He has 3285 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has competed in 576 squad games and has a win tally of 201 games, approximating a win ratio of 34.89%. He has bagged 1755 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.68.

The content creator has also played 34 duo games and triumphed in 13 of them, translating to a win rate of 38.23%. He has 126 eliminations to his name with a K/D ratio of 6.

Advertisement

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs Nayeem Alam (GamingwithNayeem): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Heroshima YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 236408006.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Heroshima YT has engaged in 7044 squad matches and has triumphed in 1717 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 24.75%. He has 19957 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The internet star has 1020 Booyahs in 5277 duo games, converting to a win rate of 19.32%. He has racked up 16136 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The streamer has played 1838 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 218 occasions, having a win percentage of 11.86%. With 5716 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has won 10 of the 62 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, which equals a win ratio of 16.12%. He has secured 205 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The content creator has participated in 42 duo games and clinched three games, equating a win rate of 7.14%. He has 128 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The YouTuber has played 38 solo games and has a single victory converting to a win rate of 2.63%. With a K/D ratio of 3.70, he has 137 eliminations.

Also read: Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID, stats, country and more

Comparison

Advertisement

These players have magnificent stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss has superior stats in the lifetime squad games, while Heroshima YT has the lead in solo matches. In duo games, the former has a better K/D ratio, while the latter has a higher win rate.

Since Sabir hasn’t played any squad games this season, the format’s stats cannot be compared. He has the edge over Heroshima YT in the ranked squad and duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?