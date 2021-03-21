Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021

Ankush FF is one of the most celebrated Free Fire content creators from India. He regularly uploads his gameplay highlight videos on his YouTube channel.

Players admire him for his awe-inspiring skills and gameplay. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Ankush FF's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ankush FF has 9610 Booyahs in 22456 games, coming down to a win ratio of 42.79%. He has racked up 82393 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.41.

The streamer has featured in 3169 duo games and has bettered his foes on 1260 occasions, accruing a win rate of 39.76%. With 11991 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.28.

He has competed in 925 solo games and has stood victorious in 122 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 13.18%. The content creator has eliminated 2566 foes and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has taken part in two squad games in the ranked Season 20 and has won a single match, approximating a win rate of 50%. He has registered 14 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 14.

Apart from this, the broadcaster hasn't played any other games in the current season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Ankush FF started content creation on YouTube around one and a half years back. The oldest video on his channel dates back to November 2019, and since then, he has garnered over 483 million views combined.

Presently, he has over 4.75 million subscribers. Click here to visit it.

His social media handles

