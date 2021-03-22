Gyan Merz's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Gyan Merz is an upcoming Free Fire content creator from Kolkata, India. He is known for engaging videos related to various elements of this game, like events and more.

Recently, he achieved the feat of 100k subscribers on his YouTube channel. Over the years, he has grown immensely and currently has over 137k subscribers.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Gyan Merz’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1020075584.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Merz has 26 Booyahs in 161 squad matches, which comes down to a win rate of 16.14%. With 421 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.12.

He has played 158 duo matches and has a win tally of 12, equating to a win percentage of 7.59%. The YouTuber has eliminated 331 foes and has a K/D ratio of 2.27.

The internet star has featured in 155 solo matches and has stood victorious in 16 of them, converting to a win rate of 10.322%. He has registered 417 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.

Ranked stats

The streamer has contented in 13 squad games and has bettered his foes in two, approximating to a win ratio of 15.38%. In the process, he has bagged 16 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.45.

The content creator has played 14 duo matches but is yet to secure a win. However, he has notched 15 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.07.

The broadcaster has appeared in seven solo games and has remained unbeaten in one, leading to a win percentage of 14.28%. In the process, he has secured 16 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Gyan Merz has been creating content related to Free Fire for over one and a half years. He has 616 videos on his channel and has garnered 6.60 million views.

Fans can click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

