Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is one of India's most illustrious gaming content creators, with his primary game being Garena Free Fire.

Apart from this, he occasionally plays numerous other games like GTA 5, Minecraft, and more.

He has achieved new heights, clocking in with more than 20 million subscribers and over three billion lifetime views. The player regularly streams the title and uploads gameplay videos to his channel.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, rank, and more.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11060 games and has outplayed his foes in 2693 of them, which equates to a win ratio of 24.25%. With 41269 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The content creator has played 1674 duo matches and has a win tally of 310 games, converting to a win percentage of 18.51%. He has racked up 6505 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 907 has remained unbeaten in 79 games, approximating a win rate of 8.71%. He precisely has 2300 frags and has sustained a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has 70 Booyahs in 309 squad games, ensuring a win rate of 22.65%. In the process, he eliminated 1352 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.66.

He has also won three of the seven duo games, corresponding to a win rate of 42.85%. The YouTuber has registered 36 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.

Besides this, he has played two solo games but is yet to frag or win a game.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Ajjubhai's YouTube earning (Image Via Socialblade)

As per Social blade, his estimated monthly YouTube earnings are around 62.9K - $1million. Simultaneously his annual income is predicted to be around $754.7K - $12.1million.

His YouTube channel and rank

Ajjubhai is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators across the world. He started his journey as a content creator on YouTube in December 2018. Since then, he has grown by leaps and is 38th on most subscribed channels in India. He has over 22.2 million subscribers and 3.19 billion views combined.

His total subscribers and views (Image Via Socialblade)

Apart from his primary channel - Total Gaming, he runs numerous other channels - Total Gaming Live, AJJUBHAI, and TG Highlights.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

