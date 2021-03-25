Frostbite Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Dhawan Aryan Singh, popularly known by his YouTube channel name - Frostbite Gaming, is a popular gaming content creator who occasionally plays Garena Free Fire. The player is known for his exciting and engaging GTA 5 videos.

Frostbite Gaming has played very few games in Garena Free Fire. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Frostbite Gaming's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 1858362599.

Lifetime stats

He has only one squad match to his name and has seven frags, which corresponds to a K/D ratio of 7. He is yet to secure a Booyah but has finished once in the top three.

The popular YouTuber has a single first-place finish in two duo matches and has maintained a 50% win ratio. Frostbite Gaming has eliminated 16 foes in these matches, upholding a K/D ratio of 16.

Apart from this, the player has competed in one solo match but hasn't secured a victory. Frostbite Gaming has racked up seven kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 7.

Ranked stats

Frostbite Gaming hasn't participated in any ranked games in the on-going season.

CS Career

CS Career

The content creator has featured in one Clash Squad match and has one kill with a KDA of 0.40.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel was uploaded back in June 2020. Since then, he has uploaded more than 138 videos. Over this period, has amassed 1.91 million subscribers and 386 million views.

His social media handles

