Raistar's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube channel views and more

Raistar is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a member of the famous guild, GyanGaming, and is known for his exceptional skills in the battle royale game.

The content creator has a YouTube subscriber count of 3.77 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earning, and various other details.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15714 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2668 of them, making his win rate 16.97%. He has 52056 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.99.

The popular YouTuber has also played 4475 duo matches and has secured 705 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 15.75%. With 14348 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Raistar has 401 Booyahs in 3521 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 11.38%. He has 108732 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 173 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 8 of them, maintaining a win rate of 4.62%. He has racked up 430 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.61 in this mode.

The content creator has played one ranked solo match and one ranked duo game. He secured nine frags in the duo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Raistar's monthly and yearly income

As per Social Blade, Raistar earns between $2.2K - $34.7K per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of 26K - $416.6K.

Raistar’s YouTube channel

Raistar began his YouTube journey back in November 2019. Since then, he has risen to prominence in the Indian Free Fire community.

Raistar's total subscribers and views

Despite uploading less than 50 videos, his channel has more than 3.7 million subscribers and over 74 million views combined.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

Raistar’s social media handles

Instagram: Click here

