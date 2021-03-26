How to get the One Finger Push-Up emote via Free Fire's Restore the Colours event

Free Fire's Holi celebrations are currently underway.

A series of events have been introduced to the battle royale game as part of the celebrations. These events offer players a variety of rewards, including exclusive bundles, emotes and skins.

One of the prized items up for grabs is the One Finger Push-Up emote. Players can obtain the emote from the Restore the Colours event.

Note: Players will first need to defeat the demoness in the Fight For Colours event. If they fail to do so, they will encounter an error message which states, “You haven’t defeated your own demoness monster" or "The server-wide milestone is not achieved yet.

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how to get the emote in Free Fire.

Obtaining One-Finger Push-Up emote in Free Fire

The Restore the Colours event recently began in Garena Free Fire

Here is a list of items that players from can obtain from the Restore the Colours event:

Weapon Royale voucher

Cyber Bunnies Skyboard

One-Finger Push-Up emote

Players have to answer questions in the ‘Your True Colour’ event

To begin with, players will have to have to answer a bunch of questions in the ‘Your True Colour’ event to earn colours.

This event will reward players only once, and retaking the test will not yield any colours.

Colour Palettes can be obtained in Garena Free Fire as after-match drops

Players can also collect Colour Palettes, which are available as after-match drops. They can later use them to obtain one of the colours at random by pressing on the ‘Reveal Colours’ button.

Players can also exchange excess/duplicate colours with their friends using the ‘Share Colour’ option and sharing the link.

All the rewards mentioned above can then be obtained using these colours. Players can get the Weapon Royale Voucher for 3 colours, the Cyber Bunnies Skyboard for 7 colours, and the One-Finger Push-Up emote for 10 colours.

