Free Fire Holi Hungama event: How to get free diamonds, Maniac MP40 loot crate and more rewards

Garena has organized a series of events in Free Fire to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. These events will provide players with an opportunity to acquire exclusive rewards, including emotes, skins, and more.

In an event called Holi Hungama, players get a shot at obtaining free diamonds, a Maniac MP40 loot crate and other rewards by watching live-streams on Booyah, Garena's dedicated app for gaming videos.

This article takes a look at the details of the Free Fire's Holi Hungama event.

Free Fire's Holi Hungama event

Players can acquire numerous rewards from Free Fire's Holi Hungama event by watching any live-stream on Booyah from March 26th to 28th.

Here is a list of the rewards that players can get from the event:

1000 Color Palette

300 Maniac MP40 Box

30 Awakening Shard

40000 Diamonds

300 Phantom Loot Crate

100 Neon Bunnyhead

Players can also win a Colour Palette, a Maniac MP40 Box, 10 Diamonds or the Awakening Shard by watching live-streams for 30 minutes between March 24th and March 27th.

How to participate in the Holi Hungama event in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Holi Hungama event:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the 'Calendar' (events) icon present on the right side of the screen.

Press on 'Go To' button

Step 2: They can then click on the 'News' section and press the 'Holi Event Live Now!' tab.

Step 3: Next, players should click on the 'Go To' button. They will be redirected to the BOOYAH! app.

(If players don't have the application, they will be redirected to the Google Play Store page of BOOYAH!)

It is crucial to note that players must link their Free Fire accounts to Booyah! if they want to participate in the event.

