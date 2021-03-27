SK Sabir Boss vs NoobGamer BBF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and NoobGamer BBF are two popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India.

SK Sabir Boss has 3.76 million subscribers on YouTube, while NoobGamer BBF has a subscriber count of 1.21 million.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28276 squad matches and has triumphed in 9120 of them, maintaining a win rate of 32.25%. He has secured 99263 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.18 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 3040 games and has won on 624 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.52%. With a K/D ratio of 3.44, he has 8300 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1628 solo matches and has secured 144 victories, making his win rate 8.84%. He has racked up 3307 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 710 squad games in the current ranked season and has 234 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 32.95%. He has 2218 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.66.

The content creator has 13 wins in the 34 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 38.23%. In the process, he has racked up 126 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.00.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire ID and stats

NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire ID is 757191628.

Lifetime stats

NoobGamer BBF has played 1716 squad games and has emerged victorious in 246 of them, making his win rate 14.33%. He has 2344 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.59 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 623 duo matches and has triumphed in 54 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.66%. With 1003 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.76.

NoobGamer BBF has also played 197 solo games and has 17 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.62%. He has killed 304 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.69 in this mode.

Ranked stats

NoobGamer BBF has played 50 squad matches and has 5 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has 71 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.58.

The YouTuber has also played 41 ranked duo games and has 5 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 12.19%. He has 70 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.94 in this mode.

NoobGamer BBF has played 3 ranked solo matches and has 6 kills.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over NoobGamer BBF in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the mode. However, when it comes to the duo and squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than NoobGamer BBF.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

