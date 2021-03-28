Developers of Free Fire have previously collaborated with several prominent figures and series, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Money Heist, and more.

This month, they announced an association with the renowned Japanese anime/manga series, Attack on Titan.

Similar to other collaborations, several themed items were made available to the players. Recently, a new game mode called "Titan Attack" has also made its way into the battle royale title.

This article looks at the rewards, gameplay, and more of Free Fire's newly added mode.

New Titan Attack game mode in Free Fire: Free rewards, gameplay, and more

Titan Attacks is a new game mode in Free Fire that will be available for the stipulated timeframe between March 28, 4:00 a.m. IST to April 5, 3:59 a.m. IST.

It is a 4v4 game mode, similar to the Clash Squad mode, with different objectives. The first team to reach 60 points gets the Booyah!

When the players start the match, they will have to purchase their weapons and eliminate their opponents to upgrade their heads and obtain Titans’ powers. The player's progress will be visible as a Titan indicator on the screen.

There are four levels of head to upgrade, with progress getting tougher at every stage. Apart from this, the players will also receive additional points for eliminating their foes when they are at a higher level. Moreover, when the users are knocked, their head is demoted to the lower level.

Free Rewards

Siege Challenge event in Free Fire

An event named ‘Siege Challenge’ has commenced in Free Fire in which players have to play the Titan Attack mode a specific number of times to collect the rewards.

Users can obtain the following items from it:

1x Weapon Royale Voucher - Play 1 match in the Titan Attack mode

Island Life Surfboard - Play 1 match in the Titan Attack mode

Players can follow the steps below to claim them:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Calendar’ (event) icon located on the screen's right side.

Step 2: Navigate through the events section and click on the ‘Siege Challenge’ tab.

Step 3: Press the ‘Claim’ button located beside the respective rewards.

