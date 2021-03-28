Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs CRP Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The well-established popularity and audience of Free Fire on platforms such as YouTube have contributed to the rise in content creation, streaming, and more. Players from across the world have started making videos in various languages.

Ajjubhai and CRP Gaming are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. Presently, the former boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 22.3 million on his YouTube channel, Total Gaming.

Contrarily, CRP Gaming is an upcoming creator with around 705 thousand subscribers. This article looks at and compares their stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has appeared in 11072 squad matches and has a win tally of 2694, retaining a win percentage of 24.33%. He has racked up 41326 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.93.

Meanwhile, he has won 310 of the 1674 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 18.51%. With a K/D ratio of 4.77, he has 6505 frags.

The YouTuber has played 907 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 79 of them, at a win ratio of 8.71%. He has secured exactly 2300 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has competed in 323 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 71, translating to a win ratio of 21.98%. In the process, he has 1409 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.59.

Moreover, he has played 7 duo matches and has 3 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 42.85%. He has 36 kills with a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Ajjubhai has also played two solo games.

CRP Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 20494165.

Lifetime stats

CRP Gaming has contented in 3909 squad matches and has come out on top on 766 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 19.59%. He has accumulated 8564 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.72.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 807 games and has 107 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 13.25%. With 1542 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The content creator has played 405 solo matches and has 47 victories, leading to a win rate of 11.60%. He killed a total of 784 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

CRP Gaming has featured in 226 squad games in the current ranked season and has 54 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 23.89%. He notched 632 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.67.

Apart from this, he has won three of the 25 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 12.00%. He has collected 51 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.32.

CRP Gaming has played 37 solo games and has triumphed in two of them, equating to a win rate of 5.40%. He has 72 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. For lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in duo and squad modes. CRP Gaming has a finer win rate in solo mode, whereas Total Gaming has a greater K/D ratio.

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played only a few games in solo and duo modes. Hence, comparing their stats isn’t possible. Finally, CRP Gaming has a better win rate in the squad mode, while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

