The developers of Free Fire have collaborated with numerous famous figures and shows to enhance its reach. With the recent association between Free Fire and Attack on Titan, several items and events related to the Japanese Anime/Manga series have been added to the game.

Recently, the ‘M1014 - Attack on Titan’ and ‘P90 - Attack on Titan’ skins made their way into the Battle Royale title. Players can procure them via the ‘Titan Dice’ event.

This article provides a detailed guide about the event and how to get these new skins.

How to get the Attack on Titan M1014 and P90 skins in Free Fire

The Titan Dice event in Free Fire

As stated above, the themed skins have been added to the ‘Titan Dice’ event, running between March 29th and April 9th. Users have to roll the dice to obtain tokens, called ‘Titan Treasures,’ by landing on the ‘Grand Prize.’

They can use these tokens to redeem various rewards, including the M1014 - Attack on Titan and P90 - Attack on Titan skins. Following are all the items:

M1014 - Attack on Titan - 5 Titan Treasures

P90 - Attack on Titan - 5 Titan Treasures

2021 Lunar Fest (Top) - 1 Titan Treasures

2021 Lunar Fest (Bottom) - 1 Titan Treasures

2021 Lunar Fest (Shoes) - 1 Titan Treasures

Excluding these, users can procure several smaller rewards, such as Gun Boxes, Character Fragments, Scan, and more, by rolling the dice.

Each roll in the event costs 20 diamonds, whereas five rolls are priced at 90 diamonds. Following are the steps that the players can follow to redeem these skins:

How to redeem these skins

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and tap on the Calendar (event) icon located on the screen’s right side.

Step 2: Users must navigate through the ‘News’ section and click on the ‘Titan Dice’ option.

Step 3: They have to press the ‘Go To’ option and roll the dice to obtain the Titan Treasures.

Step 4: After collecting the required number of boxes, gamers may tap on the ‘Redeem’ section and choose the reward.

