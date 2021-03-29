Raistar vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar is a popular Free Fire YouTuber from India. He currently has a subscriber count of 3.78 million on YouTube. He also has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sarju Giri, aka Tonde Gamer, is a Nepalese Free Fire content creator. At the time of writing, he has 3.12 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article compares the Free Fire stats of Raistar and Tonde Gamer.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15716 squad matches and has 2668 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 16.97%. He has 52058 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.99.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 4475 games and has triumphed in 705 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.75%. He has bagged 14348 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3521 solo matches and has 401 victories to his name, making his win rate 11.38%. He has 10732 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 175 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 8 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.57%. With a K/D ratio of 2.59, he has 432 kills in this mode.

The YouTuber has only played 1 game each in the ranked solo and duo modes. He has 9 kills to his name in the duo mode.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 14454 squad games and has won on 5927 occasions, making his win rate 41.00%. He has 54386 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.38.

The Nepalese YouTuber has won 1403 out of the 6764 duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 20.74%. With 26159 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

Tonde Gamer has also played 3230 solo games and has triumphed in 270 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.35%. He has 6534 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has played 937 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 655, maintaining a win rate of 69.90%. He has killed 3822 opponents, a K/D ratio of 13.55 in this mode.

The content creator has 4 wins in the 6 ranked duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 66.66%. He has 22 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 11.00.

Tonde Gamer has played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a kill or a win.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, Tonde Gamer has the edge over Raistar in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, Raistar has better stats in the lifetime solo games.

Comparing the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes is not possible as they have not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Tonde Gamer has better stats than Raistar.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

