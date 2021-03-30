Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Ajay Saini is a renowned professional Free Fire esport athlete from India. He is pretty popular amongst the players and has over 540k followers on Instagram. Moreover, he regularly streams and creates content related to the Battle Royale title on his YouTube channel, Jonty Gaming.

At the time of writing, he has around 2.76 million subscribers. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Also read: Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Jonty Gaming has contented in 15426 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 6093 of them, having a win percentage of 39.49%. He has collected 51144 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.48.

Advertisement

The esport athlete has also appeared in 1999 duo games and has come out on top on 496 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 24.81%. In the process, he has bagged 6435 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.28.

The YouTuber has 693 wins in the 4648 solo matches he has participated in, converting to a win rate of 14.90%. With 13923 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.52.

Also read: How to get the Attack on Titan M1014 and P90 skins in Free Fire

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has featured in 458 squad games and has 117 victories, leading to a win ratio of 25.54%. He has accumulated 1564 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.59.

The content creator has 79 duo matches to his name and has five first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 6.32%. With a K/D ratio of 2.81, he has 208 kills.

The streamer has competed in 115 solo matches and has a win tally of nine, making his win rate 7.82%. He has notched up 398 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Jonty Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Jonty Gaming earns between $1.9k and $30.8k per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are in the range of $23.1k and $370k.

His YouTube channel and ranks

Jonty Gaming has been creating content related to Free Fire for quite a while now. The first video on his YouTube channel dates back to November 2018, and over the years, he has risen to prominence.

Currently, he has 334 videos on his channel and around 152.49 million views combined.

Advertisement

His channel is placed at the 877th position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers, and readers can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Discord server: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Also read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more