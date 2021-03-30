Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Ankush FF has emerged as one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. Many players look up to the YouTuber, and they recognize him for his outstanding skills, gameplay, and more.

Over the years, he has garnered over 4.82 million subscribers, with around 300k coming over the previous 30 days. This article looks at his in-game ID, stats, and other details.

Also read: How to get the Attack on Titan M1014 and P90 skins in Free Fire

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ankush FF has featured in 22464 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 9611 of them, converting to a win percentage of 42.78%. He has notched up 82436 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.41.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the streamer has appeared in 3172 duo games and has 1261 first-place finishes, leading to a win ratio of 39.75%. In the process, he has bagged 12021 frags for a K/D ratio of 6.29.

The content creator has participated in 929 solo games and has come out on top on 122 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 13.13%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 2575 eliminations.

Also read: Raistar vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has competed in ten squad games and has a win tally of two, retaining a win ratio of 20.00%. He has secured 57 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 7.13.

The internet star has won one of the three duo matches he has played, which comes down to a win percentage of 33.33%. With 30 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 15.00.

Finally, the YouTuber has three solo games to his name and has nine eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Ankush FF (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ankush FF’s estimated monthly earnings for YouTube is between $13.5k - $215.7k. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $161.8k - $2.6 million.

His YouTube channel and ranks

Ankush FF stated creating content back in November 2019. Since then, he has regularly posted gameplay clips on his YouTube channel. Presently, he has 350 videos and over 498 million views combined.

His channel is placed at the 399th position in Indian when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Advertisement

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Also read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more