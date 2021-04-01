Free Fire OB27 Advance Server Activation Code: All you need to know

Garena often releases a Free Fire Advance Server to test out new features before they are added to the game with the final update.

Registrations for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server began over a week ago. The APK download for the server is set to begin today.

Players will require an Activation Code to access the Advance Server on their Android devices.

This article provides all the details regarding the Activation Code of the Advance Server.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server Activation Code

Activation Code in Free Fire

As mentioned above, an Activation Code is required to access the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

Advertisement

This code is only given to a limited number of users. After the registration process for the server concludes, Garena reviews the applications and chooses players who will receive the code.

Players should note that the Activation Code can only be given out by the developers. There are no other methods through which they can obtain it.

FAQ on the official website of Advance Server

Here are the FAQs regarding the Free Fire Advance Server and the Activation Code (as per the official Free Fire website):

Q. Will every registered user get access to Free Fire Advanced Server?

“Use activation code to log in to Advance Server. A limited number of codes available. Register now and receive your code.”

Q. I have installed Advance Server application. Why can't I log in?

“Because Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users, if you do not receive the activation code, please wait for our response.”

How to register for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Advertisement

Step 1: Players must visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they must log in using their Facebook account to register.

Step 3: Players should enter all their details, including name, e-mail address and mobile number, into the text field and tap on the “Join Now” button. They will be registered for the OB27 Advance Server.

Also read: Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more