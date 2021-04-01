Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is one of India’s most popular gaming content creators and is known for his YouTube videos on GTA 5, Minecraft and Free Fire.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots with sniper rifles: Step-by-step beginner's guide

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID and stats

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

Techno Gamerz’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Techno Gamerz has played 358 squad matches and has triumphed in 39 of them, making his win rate 10.89%. He has 600 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.88.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 443 games and has 37 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.35%. In the process, he has bagged 754 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.86.

Techno Gamerz has also played 289 solo matches and has won on 16 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 5.53%. He has 546 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. NoobGamer BBF: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ranked stats

Techno Gamerz’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Techno Gamerz has played only 4 squad games. He has 4 kills in these matches but is yet to secure a win.

The YouTuber has won 1 of the 14 ranked duo games that he has played, making his win rate 7.14%. With 12 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 0.92 in this mode.

Advertisement

Techno Gamerz has played a single ranked solo game. He has 1 kill in this mode but is yet to register a victory.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Techno Gamerz

According to Social Blade, Techno Gamerz’s estimated monthly earnings are between $61.6K - $985.4K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $739.1K - $11.8 million.

Techno Gamerz's YouTube channels and rank

Techno Gamerz started creating videos around three years ago. He runs a total of two channels – Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal.

Advertisement

His main channel, Techno Gamerz, has about 14.8 million subscribers and 2.92 billion views. It is ranked at the 69th position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers.

His second channel, Ujjwal, has 4.18 million subscribers, with 347 million combined views.

Techno Gamerz's social media handles

Here are the links to Techno Gamerz's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Free Fire OB27 Update: Garena reveals major features and improvements for the upcoming version