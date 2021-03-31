Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots with sniper rifles: Step-by-step beginner's guide

Sensitivity settings are one of the factors that heavily influence the gameplay of Garena Free Fire. Having the proper settings makes it easier for users to land more headshots, enabling them to outplay their foes on the battleground.

More often than not, new players find it challenging to find their perfect sensitivity settings due to various impediments.

This article shares the best sensitivity settings for headshots that beginners can use in Garena Free Fire.

Best sensitivity settings for headshots in Free Fire

Best Free Fire sensitivities

Here are the best sensitivity settings that players can incorporate:

General: 85 - 90

85 - 90 Red Dot: 80 - 85

80 - 85 2x Scope: 65 -70

65 -70 4x Scope: 70 - 75

70 - 75 AWM Scope: 50 - 55

50 - 55 Free Look: 45

It is essential to note that the sensitivity ranges mentioned above are just suggestive and aren't fixed. Users are recommended to change the settings based on their device and preference. They can even exceed the range if they find it comfortable to do so.

Note: The settings mentioned in this article are solely based on the writer’s preference and are entirely subjective. These sensitivity settings must be tweaked by the users.

Tips for headshot

Players can practice in the training grounds

Players can utilize the training island to get accustomed to the sensitivity settings and practice hitting headshots.

In order to do so, they must drag their thumb slightly upwards while shooting. This will make their crosshair point at foes, ensuring a headshot. Though this might seem complicated at first, players will get used to it soon with training.

For the sniper rifles, players can practice their shots on the training island, first at the stationary targets and then at the moving ones.

How to change sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire

Changing sensitivity settings

Users can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in the battle royale title:

Players must open Free Fire and tap on the "Settings" icon located in the top-right corner of the screen.

The in-game settings will appear; they must then click on the "Sensitivity" tab.

Finally, users can change the required settings. If needed, they have another option to reset the sensitivity.

