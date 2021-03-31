Free Fire OB26 update was released in early February to a grand success. Numerous features were incorporated, such as MAG-7 Shotgun, Dynamic Duo system, enhanced training grounds, new characters, and more, which have entirely renovated the user experience.

Now the fans are excited for the upcoming iteration of the game, i.e., OB27. In a social media post, the developers disclosed a few significant changes and more that will occur with the patch.

This article takes a look at the major features and improvements that have been revealed.

Free Fire OB27 Update: Garena reveals major features and improvements for the upcoming version

The following are the features and improvements that have been mentioned in the social media post:

Switching Character and skills

Many players forget about switching characters or their skills, which hinders their chance of emerging victorious on the battlefield. To resolve this, Free Fire will be revamping the Character System UI, which will make it more accessible to the users. This makes it easier to switch characters and skills before starting a game.

Costs of Leveling

The post states the following about the costs of leveling:

Beginning with the next patch, we’ll adjust the cost of leveling. The exact details are still in the works, as we try to keep everything balanced.

Therefore, users can expect some changes to come on this end as well.

Changes in Awakening Skills

Free Fire features two Awakened characters - ‘Kelly - The Switft’ and ‘Hayato - Firebrand.’ In the upcoming OB27 patch, the awakened skills and normal skills for Awakened Characters, meaning that they would end up occupying one skill slot.

This enhancement would make the Awakened characters more viable in Garena Free Fire.

Skill balancing

Finally, the skills/abilities of the characters would also be balanced, offering fair and balanced gameplay to the users. With the next update, the developers will be reworking a few of the active and passive abilities.

In the post, they have mentioned the following about balancing:

"This will not mean that your favourite Character may suddenly be weaker. We aim to rework skills so that there’s effective counterplay in any Character vs Character situation, without having to punish anyone Character significantly."

These are only a few of the changes that will be made alongside the OB27 update. Several other unique features will soon be announced. Moreover, in the Advance Server, users will have a further overview of what is set to arrive.

