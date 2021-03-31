What is Free Fire Max, and how can players download it in specific regions?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most successful battle royale games on the mobile platform.

Free Fire Max is an overhauled version of Free Fire. However, it hasn’t been released worldwide. Only its beta testing has begun in certain regions.

This article provides details about Free Fire Max and how players can download it.

(Note: It is important to note that the beta version is restricted to specific regions. Hence, only players from particular countries will be able to enter the game.)

Free Fire Max: How can players download the game?

As stated earlier, Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire. It offers better visual effects, graphics, animations and more.

It will utilize Firelink technology, which allows players to play the title via their existing Free Fire accounts. The testing process has begun in Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam.

Players from these countries can follow the steps given below to download Free Fire Max:

Step 1: Players must first download and extract the zip file from the link provided below in order to obtain the APK and OBB files of Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max APK + OBB file: Click here

The zip file size, which includes both APK and OBB files, is about 800 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their devices before downloading the zip file.

Step 2: Players must then enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option and install the APK file. However, they should not open the file yet.

Step 3: Next, players should copy the entire ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ folder to Android/OBB.

Step 4: After the files are copied to the directory, they can open Free Fire Max and enjoy playing it on their Android devices.

If players encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, they can try re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

