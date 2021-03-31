Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire have emerged as possible career opportunities. The game’s massive audience on YouTube and other platforms has led to further growth of such fields.

Titanium Gamer is an immensely popular Indian Free Fire content creator who has over 929k followers on Instagram. He is known for the variety of content that he creates related to the Battle Royale title and boasts a subscriber count of about 2.82 million.

This article looks at his in-game ID and other details.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256557979.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Titanium Gamer has featured in 15608 squad games and has bettered his foes in 3835, maintaining a win percentage of 24.57%. He has accumulated 46669 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.96.

In the duo mode, the streamer has participated in 1776 matches and has 230 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 12.95%. In the process, he has bagged 5425 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51.

The content creator has 1125 solo games to his name and has a winning tally of 165, retaining a win ratio of 14.66%. With 3719 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has contented in 248 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has come out on top on 46 occasions, coming down to a win ratio of 18.54%. He has notched 982 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.86.

The YouTuber has played a single duo game and has stood victorious in it, killing four enemies.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Titanium Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Titanium Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings from YouTuber is between $3.7k to $59.8k. At the same time, his yearly earnings are in the range of $44.8k to $717.2k.

His YouTube channel and rank

Over the years, Titanium Gamer has risen to prominence. He has been creating content for around two and a half years, with the first video on his channel dating back to October 2018.

The broadcaster has uploaded over 1330 videos and has 242 million views combined. His channel is placed at the 853rd position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to visit it.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

