Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. They are immensely popular and have massive fan bases across the country. The two content creators have over 22.5 million and 9.3 million subscribers, respectively.

This article takes a looks at their stats in the Battle Royale game and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11134 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 2706 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 24.30%. He has notched 41613 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 1674 duo games and has won 310 matches for a win ratio of 18.51%. With 6505 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The player has participated in 907 solo matches and has triumphed in 79 of them, leading to a win rate of 8.71%. He has racked up 2300 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 383 squad games and has bettered his foes in 82 of them, having a win ratio of 21.40%. In the process, he has a K/D ratio of 5.62 with 1691 frags.

The content creator has won three of the seven duo matches, making his win percentage 42.85%. He has accumulated 36 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Total Gaming has also played two solo games.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has been featured in 8089 squad games and has a win tally of 2216, retaining a win percentage of 27.39%. He has accumulated 21075 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The content creator has played 4296 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 742 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 17.27%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 11342 kills.

The player has won 276 of the 3379 solo games, corresponding to a win rate of 8.16%. Also, he has cumulated 7624 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has appeared in 177 squad matches and has emerged on top on 35 occasions, which comes to a win ratio of 19.77%. He also has 545 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 114 duo games and has nine first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 7.89%. Also, he has secured 362 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Amitbhai has eight wins in the 55 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 14.54%. He also has 198 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.21.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in the solo and duo modes. Amitbhai has a better win rate in the squad mode, whereas Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio.

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played only a few games in the solo and duo modes. Hence, comparing their stats in them isn’t possible. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai has the upper hand in the squad mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

