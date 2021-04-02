Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: APK download link, Activation Code details, and more

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is now live. As always, the Activation Code is given to a limited number of users, and only those who have received it can access the server.

Players can download the OB27 Advance Server via the APK file present on the official website to test all the new features and other aspects. This article provides all the details about the download link, Activation Code, and more.

Everything to know about the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

APK download link

How to download Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

As stated above, the APK can be downloaded from the official website of the Advance Server. Users can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They may visit the official Advance Server website via the link provided here.

Step 2: Players have to log in and tap on the "Download APK" option.

Note: The APK file size is around 701 MB, so players must ensure they have enough space on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 3: They must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option if not done previously and install the APK file.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can open the application file and enter the Activation Code in the text field.

Activation Code

Activation Code in Free Fire

In order to access the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server and test the new features, players must have an Activation Code. They shouldn't look for any other alternative methods to obtain it as only the developers give out these codes to selected users after the registration process.

Start and end dates

Timeline of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server commenced yesterday, i.e., April 1st, and will last until April 8th, meaning that users have around a week to check out all the new features.

The Advance Server might also consist of several bugs and glitches, and users can obtain diamonds by reporting them to the developers.

